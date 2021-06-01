FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.32-$12.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.

FLT traded up $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.60. 371,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,278. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

