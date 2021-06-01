FLETA Market Cap Tops $17.84 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $740,487.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLETA has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,372,792 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

