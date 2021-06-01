Flixxo (FLIXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.62 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $12,842.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flixxo Profile

FLIXX is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flixxo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flixxo using one of the exchanges listed above.

