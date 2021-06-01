Flow (FLOW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.01 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $13.21 or 0.00036737 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $560.62 million and $20.01 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00292784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00189747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.45 or 0.01024434 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.