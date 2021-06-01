Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £163.45 ($213.55).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £143 ($186.83) to £147 ($192.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £160 ($209.04) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.70 ($208.65) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from £140 ($182.91) to £174 ($227.33) in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £162.85 ($212.76) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

FLTR stock opened at £133.05 ($173.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £23.31 billion and a PE ratio of 462.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £141.98 and its 200 day moving average is £146. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of £104.22 ($136.17) and a one year high of £196.81 ($257.13).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

