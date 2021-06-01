Flux Hits Market Cap of $27.40 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Flux coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000502 BTC on popular exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $27.40 million and $467,997.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flux has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00414528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00286190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.21 or 0.00161058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012960 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004266 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,106,878 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

