Folgory Coin (FLG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.89 Million

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $130,789.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00082175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $371.66 or 0.01025693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.39 or 0.09795366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00091604 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

