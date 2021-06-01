Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 15,600 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 32.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,037,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,858 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 15.2% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. The stock had a trading volume of 199,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

