Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 17,900 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.04. 359,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,670,964. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $932.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.50.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.67.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,834,534 shares of company stock valued at $554,088,084. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

