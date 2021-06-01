Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tesla were worth $105,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Tesla by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $625.83. 356,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,072,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.84 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $662.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $686.93. The stock has a market cap of $602.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,653 shares of company stock worth $77,798,067 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

