Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.85. 77,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.09 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

