Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $650.46. The stock had a trading volume of 41,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,921. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $624.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.80. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $266.09 and a 52-week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

