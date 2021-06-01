Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $10.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,591. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $376.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.37. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

