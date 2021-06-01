Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

ABBV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.71. 140,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

