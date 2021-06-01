Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $132,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 66,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,367.65. The company had a trading volume of 45,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,305.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.13. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.