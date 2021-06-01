Forsta AP Fonden Has $18.67 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,649,000 after acquiring an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.96. 405,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268,928. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.