Forsta AP Fonden Has $27.71 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.35. 308,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,262. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

