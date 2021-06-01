Forsta AP Fonden Has $28.23 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 131,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,014,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $17,414,387. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

