Forsta AP Fonden Has $31.60 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.09. 66,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,127. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.04 and its 200-day moving average is $219.20. The stock has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

