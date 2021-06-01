Forsta AP Fonden Has $48.05 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Netflix were worth $48,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $500.08. 87,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $510.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $404.25 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

