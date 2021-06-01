Forsta AP Fonden Has $49.98 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.62. 427,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,293,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

