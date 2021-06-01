Forsta AP Fonden Has $64.58 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,986 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Visa were worth $64,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.54. 117,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,867,722. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.01. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $443.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

