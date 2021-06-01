Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 8,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $257.90. 221,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The company has a market cap of $302.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.93 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

