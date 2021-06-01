Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,465,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

