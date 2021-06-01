Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $134,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,418.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,821. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,340.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,027.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,347.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,651 shares of company stock worth $95,518,672. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

