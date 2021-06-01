Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after buying an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.53.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $302.03. 16,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $197.26 and a 52 week high of $303.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

