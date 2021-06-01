Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $39,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $147.85. 160,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,521,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a 200-day moving average of $141.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

