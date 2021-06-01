Forsta AP Fonden Sells 14,200 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $34,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.59. 217,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $218.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.59.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,135 shares of company stock valued at $39,949,186. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.