Forsta AP Fonden Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,192,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,363,000 after acquiring an additional 214,831 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,892,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,499,000 after acquiring an additional 384,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 483,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,493,000 after purchasing an additional 396,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. 264,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,398,438. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

