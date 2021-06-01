Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 16,812 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $169.44. The stock had a trading volume of 18,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,078. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day moving average of $148.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.