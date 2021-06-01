Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 40,145 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises about 2.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.97. 36,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.26.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.