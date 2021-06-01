Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,364.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,305.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,012.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

