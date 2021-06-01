Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,408,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.95. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.