Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.79. 786,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,577,610. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.