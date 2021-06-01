Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. Phillips 66 Partners accounts for 1.0% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phillips 66 Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,952 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PSXP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,689. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

