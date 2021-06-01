Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 63,726 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 476.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.11. 84,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.25 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

