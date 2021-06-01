Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,830,000 after buying an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,139,000 after buying an additional 97,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 300,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,602,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,840.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 165,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.