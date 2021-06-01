Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,642. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $40.29.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.