Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.42. 53,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,159. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $493,983.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $762,944.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,428 shares of company stock worth $93,716,795 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

