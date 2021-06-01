Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 7,936 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,936 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $218.23. 64,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,307,892. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

