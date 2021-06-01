Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target Cut to C$57.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

FTS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.00.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$54.43. 1,100,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,044. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$56.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.57.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

