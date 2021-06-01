Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.80.
FOXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $155.48 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $166.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.
About Fox Factory
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
