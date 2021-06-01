Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Earns “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON FOXT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 61.10 ($0.80). 1,528,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,532. The company has a market cap of £198.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. Foxtons Group has a one year low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 75.80 ($0.99).

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

