Fractal Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fractal has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $757,329.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

