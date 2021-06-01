Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Trading Down 0%

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. Approximately 627 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.