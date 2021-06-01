Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 89.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 237,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.26. 30,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,326. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.68. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

