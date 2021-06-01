Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $773,911,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,162,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $325.56 billion, a PE ratio of -72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.