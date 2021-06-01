Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $317.36. The stock had a trading volume of 148,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $337.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.07.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

