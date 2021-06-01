Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.9% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.11. The stock had a trading volume of 60,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,559. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $114.81 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.89. The company has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.