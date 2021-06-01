Freicoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,138.00 (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Freicoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $919,806.21 and $1,138.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000814 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Freicoin Coin Trading

